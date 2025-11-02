 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20637195 Edited 2 November 2025 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Removed bugs from the game (not the ones you play as)

- Saving now includes max adaptations
- Saving does not remove decrees and expansions
- Adaptations now more accurately match their debuff
- Fixed endless mode not properly starting game
- Fixed game ending early
- Fixed tutorial text showing when not needed
+ Other changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 4073471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link