Removed bugs from the game (not the ones you play as)
- Saving now includes max adaptations
- Saving does not remove decrees and expansions
- Adaptations now more accurately match their debuff
- Fixed endless mode not properly starting game
- Fixed game ending early
- Fixed tutorial text showing when not needed
+ Other changes
Patch #1
