This time around introduces a new player mechanic + an adjustment to another to use going forward.
Added additional logging to help find further issues with inconsistent animations.
Additional art for level 6-1 + changed above ground lights to a purple tint.
FIX player being unable to move on level 5-1 (Deceleration was greated than acceleration).
Some minor performence tweaks
Added slippy slope mechanic.
Increased pixel snap on the player to allow them to stick to the floor when moving/slipping fast down a hill.
Changed files in this update