2 November 2025 Build 20637172 Edited 2 November 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This time around introduces a new player mechanic + an adjustment to another to use going forward.

  • Added additional logging to help find further issues with inconsistent animations.

  • Additional art for level 6-1 + changed above ground lights to a purple tint.

  • FIX player being unable to move on level 5-1 (Deceleration was greated than acceleration).

  • Some minor performence tweaks

  • Added slippy slope mechanic.

  • Increased pixel snap on the player to allow them to stick to the floor when moving/slipping fast down a hill.

