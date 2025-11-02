 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637168 Edited 2 November 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Details

  1. Optimized Map Event Unlock System

    • Reduced the affection level required to unlock girl events on the map

    • A “Not enough affection” message now appears when clicking a locked girl icon

    • You can now replay completed girl events by clicking their icons on the map

  2. Adjusted all Combo QTE Text Descriptions

    • Added “Repeated Tap” hints to all combo QTEs for clearer operation types

  3. Improved Chapter 9 Node Traceback

    • Late-stage Chapter 9 levels can now be revisited for story review

  4. Enhanced Timed Choice Stages

    • Adjusted limited-time options for smoother access to hidden scenes

  5. Performance Optimization

    • Further improved stability under specific conditions to reduce stuttering

Coming Next

  1. Adjust video content with poor player feedback

  2. Optimize routes to the “Jokester” and “Penny Pincher” endings

  3. Continue improving video playback logic to reduce lag and crashes

Feedback Channels

