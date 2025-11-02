Update Details
Optimized Map Event Unlock System
Reduced the affection level required to unlock girl events on the map
A “Not enough affection” message now appears when clicking a locked girl icon
You can now replay completed girl events by clicking their icons on the map
Adjusted all Combo QTE Text Descriptions
Added “Repeated Tap” hints to all combo QTEs for clearer operation types
Improved Chapter 9 Node Traceback
Late-stage Chapter 9 levels can now be revisited for story review
Enhanced Timed Choice Stages
Adjusted limited-time options for smoother access to hidden scenes
Performance Optimization
Further improved stability under specific conditions to reduce stuttering
Coming Next
Adjust video content with poor player feedback
Optimize routes to the “Jokester” and “Penny Pincher” endings
Continue improving video playback logic to reduce lag and crashes
Feedback Channels
Discord: https://discord.gg/uxXgTuk9XF
QQ Groups: Group① 682438722 ｜ Group② 615769890
Support Email: support@such-one.com
