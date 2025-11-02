 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20637137
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed mods that replace existing assets from deleting them permanently from the game when they get disabled.
  • Fixed a few cases where the mod system was loading assets but didn't show the indicator for it.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
