 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 November 2025 Build 20637129 Edited 2 November 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 includes the following:

  • A complete saving system has been added including 4 autosave points

  • Raised player running speed from 5 → 5.5

  • You can now “jog” with your backpack on, giving you a running speed of 3.0 (replaces the boosted walking speed mentioned in an earlier announcement)

  • Your flashlight is no longer tied to your backpack. Instead, Amanda just carries it with both hands, so you can’t pick up items without it.

  • After catching the player, the Lurker will now spend significantly more time in the vents and will only begin making noise once it begins hunting for you once again. This aims to prevent how tedious the AI can become, allowing the player more time to safely navigate throughout the school

  • Reworked the fuse puzzle. Fuses can now be found around the map rather than just within the room

  • Fuse puzzle room has been redecorated

  • Fuse box interact text has been changed from “Use” to “Place Fuse”

  • Removed performance mode (will rework this & improve the base game’s performance)

  • Increased the player respawn cutscene’s animation speed from 100% → 120%

  • Rearranged final log positions to make the order a little bit more obvious

  • Added interact indicators for pullable & climbable objects

  • Removed some unneeded post processing options

  • Fixed an issue where some UI button graphics were displaying incorrectly

  • Fixed an issue where a log would play itself a second time if it was started after the enemy was already targeting the player

  • Improved some log interactable collisions

  • Minor performance improvements

  • Adjusted final cutscene to prevent a lag spike

  • Journal pages now require the backpack to be held in order to pick them up

  • Loading screens will now automatically transition into the next scene without user input

  • Loading priority has been decreased to increase performance at the cost of (slightly) longer loading times

  • Amanda now comes equipped with podcasting equipment to justify her heavy backpack (you’re welcome)

  • Changed the position of one shortcut key to ease progression

  • AI max detection radius & vent detection radius increased from 25 → 30

  • Updated the calculation system for the Lurker entering the vent if they player is out of range (25% less chance to enter & 7 → 8 second delay between calculations)

  • If the Lurker is in the vents and the player begins listening to a voice log, the Lurker will no longer exit the vents until after the voice log ends

  • Decreased the distance the Lurker will chase the player for

  • Added a hint to guide the player on how to climb obstacles

  • Added an interact indicator for the garage door lever

  • Flashlight visual quality has been improved

  • Smoothed out some cutscenes & fixed clipping issues

  • Added new dev tools

Please report any issues found. This is a large update and issues are bound to occur.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4001761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link