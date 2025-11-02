Version 1.1.0 includes the following:
A complete saving system has been added including 4 autosave points
Raised player running speed from 5 → 5.5
You can now “jog” with your backpack on, giving you a running speed of 3.0 (replaces the boosted walking speed mentioned in an earlier announcement)
Your flashlight is no longer tied to your backpack. Instead, Amanda just carries it with both hands, so you can’t pick up items without it.
After catching the player, the Lurker will now spend significantly more time in the vents and will only begin making noise once it begins hunting for you once again. This aims to prevent how tedious the AI can become, allowing the player more time to safely navigate throughout the school
Reworked the fuse puzzle. Fuses can now be found around the map rather than just within the room
Fuse puzzle room has been redecorated
Fuse box interact text has been changed from “Use” to “Place Fuse”
Removed performance mode (will rework this & improve the base game’s performance)
Increased the player respawn cutscene’s animation speed from 100% → 120%
Rearranged final log positions to make the order a little bit more obvious
Added interact indicators for pullable & climbable objects
Removed some unneeded post processing options
Fixed an issue where some UI button graphics were displaying incorrectly
Fixed an issue where a log would play itself a second time if it was started after the enemy was already targeting the player
Improved some log interactable collisions
Minor performance improvements
Adjusted final cutscene to prevent a lag spike
Journal pages now require the backpack to be held in order to pick them up
Loading screens will now automatically transition into the next scene without user input
Loading priority has been decreased to increase performance at the cost of (slightly) longer loading times
Amanda now comes equipped with podcasting equipment to justify her heavy backpack (you’re welcome)
Changed the position of one shortcut key to ease progression
AI max detection radius & vent detection radius increased from 25 → 30
Updated the calculation system for the Lurker entering the vent if they player is out of range (25% less chance to enter & 7 → 8 second delay between calculations)
If the Lurker is in the vents and the player begins listening to a voice log, the Lurker will no longer exit the vents until after the voice log ends
Decreased the distance the Lurker will chase the player for
Added a hint to guide the player on how to climb obstacles
Added an interact indicator for the garage door lever
Flashlight visual quality has been improved
Smoothed out some cutscenes & fixed clipping issues
Added new dev tools
Please report any issues found. This is a large update and issues are bound to occur.
