 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20637114 Edited 2 November 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Updated Keybinds UI menu

  • Added Middle Mouse Button icon

  • Modified LMB and RMB icons

  • Fixed door moving burglar at start of round

  • Fixed Task List over-exposure during ambush

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1999851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1999852
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link