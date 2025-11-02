Patch Notes
Updated Keybinds UI menu
Added Middle Mouse Button icon
Modified LMB and RMB icons
Fixed door moving burglar at start of round
Fixed Task List over-exposure during ambush
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Updated Keybinds UI menu
Added Middle Mouse Button icon
Modified LMB and RMB icons
Fixed door moving burglar at start of round
Fixed Task List over-exposure during ambush
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update