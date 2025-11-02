Added 2 new AI Upgrades: Auto Buy Synth Upgrades + Auto Buy Warp Upgrades (requires buy max)
Fleet Patrol Nodes now do not affect your ship counts on battles that come before them
Galaxy 7 was optimal to ignore F1 node, so F1 node has been buffed and reduced in cost, BB1 and B5 enemies buffed
Due to the above, your previous battles may not clear these again in specific circumstances
Galaxy 8 BB1 increased base health slightly so its not a straight forward 1 shot on the very first visit
Warp Tether now auto sets Oizys as target when unlocked
Spliced crew now reset select adaptation to mastery on reinforce
Galaxy 7+ Apply Selected Upgrades button now flashes when it can be used.
Overkill Boost now turn on Veil Piercer if applicable
The 136 Residuum Keep upgrade no longer affects the current reinforce (was confusing and did not matter in normal play)
Fixed some display issues with various upgrades
Fixed late game research upgrade applying early
Fixed Warp Tether discharging after a reinforce
Fixed hangar fighter postpone not working if no priority set but all parts destroyed
Fixed capital being in wrong sector sometimes
Fixed default Warp Tether text
Fixed reactor to flash when no Overdrives are charging and they could be
Fixed capital health bar symbols not fading correctly
Fixed boss warning stuck on-screen in some cases
Fixed late game Residuum Gain upgrade that wasn't working
Fixed some .0s
Version 0.71.0.3
