2 November 2025 Build 20637108 Edited 2 November 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 2 new AI Upgrades: Auto Buy Synth Upgrades + Auto Buy Warp Upgrades (requires buy max)

  • Fleet Patrol Nodes now do not affect your ship counts on battles that come before them

  • Galaxy 7 was optimal to ignore F1 node, so F1 node has been buffed and reduced in cost, BB1 and B5 enemies buffed

  • Due to the above, your previous battles may not clear these again in specific circumstances

  • Galaxy 8 BB1 increased base health slightly so its not a straight forward 1 shot on the very first visit

  • Warp Tether now auto sets Oizys as target when unlocked

  • Spliced crew now reset select adaptation to mastery on reinforce

  • Galaxy 7+ Apply Selected Upgrades button now flashes when it can be used.

  • Overkill Boost now turn on Veil Piercer if applicable

  • The 136 Residuum Keep upgrade no longer affects the current reinforce (was confusing and did not matter in normal play)

  • Fixed some display issues with various upgrades

  • Fixed late game research upgrade applying early

  • Fixed Warp Tether discharging after a reinforce

  • Fixed hangar fighter postpone not working if no priority set but all parts destroyed

  • Fixed capital being in wrong sector sometimes

  • Fixed default Warp Tether text

  • Fixed reactor to flash when no Overdrives are charging and they could be

  • Fixed capital health bar symbols not fading correctly

  • Fixed boss warning stuck on-screen in some cases

  • Fixed late game Residuum Gain upgrade that wasn't working

  • Fixed some .0s

