 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20637047 Edited 2 November 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed cancel input on Stage Select menu items which had not functioned correctly after updating for remediating Unity CVE.
  • Added graphical laser trail effect on laser rifle and fighter spaceship
  • Added graphical afterburner trail effect on fighter spaceship (level 34)
  • Made adjustments to 2 levels to avoid soft locks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3406742
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3406743
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link