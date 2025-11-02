- Fixed cancel input on Stage Select menu items which had not functioned correctly after updating for remediating Unity CVE.
- Added graphical laser trail effect on laser rifle and fighter spaceship
- Added graphical afterburner trail effect on fighter spaceship (level 34)
- Made adjustments to 2 levels to avoid soft locks
Fixed Menus and Graphical Effect Additions
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3406742
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3406743
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update