2 November 2025 Build 20636878 Edited 2 November 2025 – 01:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+As a result of insufficient testing I broke the final cutscene of the game. In order to fix a camera problem when the cat is in the liferaft I changed the trace channel for the cat's walking and jumping from ECC_Visibility to ECC_Camera, which is the right thing to do - I had it set wrong initially. However that introduced some rather obvious problems with blocking volumes which I didn't think about when I did the change. I apologise for my stupidity.

+A flame in the funnel area was not turning off reliably.

+You can hear the pool deck music while in the elevator going down to the upper cabins.

