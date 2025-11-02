+As a result of insufficient testing I broke the final cutscene of the game. In order to fix a camera problem when the cat is in the liferaft I changed the trace channel for the cat's walking and jumping from ECC_Visibility to ECC_Camera, which is the right thing to do - I had it set wrong initially. However that introduced some rather obvious problems with blocking volumes which I didn't think about when I did the change. I apologise for my stupidity.
+A flame in the funnel area was not turning off reliably.
+You can hear the pool deck music while in the elevator going down to the upper cabins.
Changes notes for 1.25.11.2
