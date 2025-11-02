You can now see your best time and medals for survival mode in the Main Menu. I also created a leaderboard, that you can currently see on the steam page of the game in the leaderboards / stats section.
Currently working on some new cool updates, and as always, thank you for the support !
Survival Mode Update
