2 November 2025 Build 20636821
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now see your best time and medals for survival mode in the Main Menu. I also created a leaderboard, that you can currently see on the steam page of the game in the leaderboards / stats section.

Currently working on some new cool updates, and as always, thank you for the support !

