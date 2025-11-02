 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20636771 Edited 2 November 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Feature:
Adviser Guide:
There will be a advier panel on the top, which guides players by letting them completing a series of quests.

Halloween-themed main menu.
A little change on the main meneu for the Halloween.

Bug Fix:
Fix a bug that the grahic quality is abnormal when players never changed the quality in the mainmenu.






Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1298435
