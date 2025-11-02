Feature:
Adviser Guide:
There will be a advier panel on the top, which guides players by letting them completing a series of quests.
Halloween-themed main menu.
A little change on the main meneu for the Halloween.
Bug Fix:
Fix a bug that the grahic quality is abnormal when players never changed the quality in the mainmenu.
