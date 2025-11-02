 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20636702 Edited 2 November 2025 – 00:59:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes


  • Global - one way crawls can be exited and locked by going backwards fix
  • Tutorial - Placement Puzzle - swapping teddy and plushies / putting plushie on chair fix
  • Act 1 - Aquarium - Intro dialogue without Teddy not releasing player input fix
  • Act 1 - Observatory - starcannon event sequence fix
  • Act 1 - Party Room - collision tweaks to ensure player can't get trapped behind DJ booth
  • Act 3 - Fog level / lighting fix
  • Act 3 - Bright starwand not showing up in correct spots fix
  • Act 3 - Greenhouse - Frog dialogue placement fix


Updates


  • Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer telegraphing of bear intent
  • Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer exit path
  • Global - Several grammar tweaks
  • Global - Checkpoint saved popup
  • Global - Reduced max throw strength
  • Few other small tweaks/fixes


Thank you all for playing Blanket Fort and double thank you to all of you that have passed along feedback, bug reports, and reviews. We really appreciate it!



Ben

Changed files in this update

