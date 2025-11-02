Bugfixes

Global - one way crawls can be exited and locked by going backwards fix



Tutorial - Placement Puzzle - swapping teddy and plushies / putting plushie on chair fix



Act 1 - Aquarium - Intro dialogue without Teddy not releasing player input fix



Act 1 - Observatory - starcannon event sequence fix



Act 1 - Party Room - collision tweaks to ensure player can't get trapped behind DJ booth



Act 3 - Fog level / lighting fix



Act 3 - Bright starwand not showing up in correct spots fix



Act 3 - Greenhouse - Frog dialogue placement fix



Updates

Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer telegraphing of bear intent



Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer exit path



Global - Several grammar tweaks



Global - Checkpoint saved popup



Global - Reduced max throw strength



Few other small tweaks/fixes



Thank you all for playing Blanket Fort and double thank you to all of you that have passed along feedback, bug reports, and reviews. We really appreciate it!Ben