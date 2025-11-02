Bugfixes
- Global - one way crawls can be exited and locked by going backwards fix
- Tutorial - Placement Puzzle - swapping teddy and plushies / putting plushie on chair fix
- Act 1 - Aquarium - Intro dialogue without Teddy not releasing player input fix
- Act 1 - Observatory - starcannon event sequence fix
- Act 1 - Party Room - collision tweaks to ensure player can't get trapped behind DJ booth
- Act 3 - Fog level / lighting fix
- Act 3 - Bright starwand not showing up in correct spots fix
- Act 3 - Greenhouse - Frog dialogue placement fix
Updates
- Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer telegraphing of bear intent
- Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer exit path
- Global - Several grammar tweaks
- Global - Checkpoint saved popup
- Global - Reduced max throw strength
- Few other small tweaks/fixes
Thank you all for playing Blanket Fort and double thank you to all of you that have passed along feedback, bug reports, and reviews. We really appreciate it!
Ben
