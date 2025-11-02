 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20636697 Edited 2 November 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • All levels should generate faster and never fail (With fast generation on)

  • Fixed locked doors appearing on the main path, preventing you from continuing

  • Added more items to locked loot rooms

  • Story Mode Janitor/Elevator keys have separate icons now

  • Fixed footsteps in ArcLab

  • Fixed Cyan Key/Door symbol

  • Sped up Rewind level load

  • Fixed getting stuck in Library Pool Slide

  • Fixed slides sticking through other parts of the level

  • Added Kidrooms Loot Room

  • Fixed Poolrooms Vending Machine room

