All levels should generate faster and never fail (With fast generation on)
Fixed locked doors appearing on the main path, preventing you from continuing
Added more items to locked loot rooms
Story Mode Janitor/Elevator keys have separate icons now
Fixed footsteps in ArcLab
Fixed Cyan Key/Door symbol
Sped up Rewind level load
Fixed getting stuck in Library Pool Slide
Fixed slides sticking through other parts of the level
Added Kidrooms Loot Room
Fixed Poolrooms Vending Machine room
0.8.0.618
