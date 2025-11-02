 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20636694 Edited 2 November 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

Build 59, b2.2.0

  • Shop microtransaction fail bug fix

  • Added shop to the Open Beta

  • Added the Save Petal (check shop)

