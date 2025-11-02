 Skip to content
2 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Launch:

Early access is coming to an end. After the final balance adjustments, difficulty tweaks, and small additions, Infinite mode will be refined and version 1.0 will be released, ending Early Access in mid-November. But don't worry, content updates will continue!

The game is simply almost ready as a complete experience final game, and will continue to receive support over time.

Balance:

  • Adjusted balance and difficulty of adventure 5 onwards.

  • Improved the algorithm for drawing cards from the deck and adjusted category probabilities.

  • When you have no generator slots available, generator-type cards appear less frequently.

  • Wood cost of the Thief card reduced from 40 to 25

Graphics:

  • Improved the presentation of the summoning circle on the map.

Fixes:

  • Fixed accessibility issue with the Tier 4 skill tree unlock button.





