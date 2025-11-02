ALL NEW ISLANDS

NEW WEAPON: POISON CANNON

DIFFICULTY SYSTEM REVAMP WITH NEW RANK: PRISMATIC

NEW ISLANDS + VISUALS

The static blue boundary walls seen in previous updates has been updated to be a new freeform out of bounds system allowing me to design much more open islands and prevents clunky situations that used to happen by bumping into blue walls unexpectedly. You can also knock enemies out of bounds and cause them to take big damage

Enabled reflections (most noticeable on water) and added ripples to lava

Added completely new lighting setups for all biomes to give them a more distinct look

Added all new visuals and brand new islands to the game. These have all been designed with much more consistent enemy spawns in mind so less enemies sneaking up from behind you! Many of the islands have been designed to keep the spirit of the older islands but with a fresh coat of paint

DIFFICULTY SYSTEM REVAMP

Added a bunch of new difficulty modifiers for the new Prismatic rank: difficulty enthusiasts should expect a fresh challenge to overcome with all of these modifiers enabled!

Existing difficulty stats for the old system (attempt / win / winstreak / highest island reached) have been ported over to the new system: Easy -> Bronze, Normal -> Gold, Nightmare -> Diamond and Ultra Chaos -> Prismatic

Completely revamped the difficulty system- with the introduction of new modifiers for Ultra Chaos there were people wishing to play with certain modifiers off (such as Locked Slots or Manual Collection) that were baked into Ultra Chaos by default so I’ve done my best to consolidate and streamline the difficulty system to be both easier to understand but also allow for more player choice. I’ve taken this opportunity to add a small selection of fun and helpful green difficulty modifiers (more to be added soon): these can range from a mild starting bonus to being extremely overpowered but it is all factored into the difficulty system: if you want to do a chill run with hugely boosted luck- go ahead! It won’t earn you a Diamond medal but sometimes you just want to blast and not care about difficulty. Alternatively if you want to go full tryhard, you can also do that too with the best medals requiring most difficulty modifiers on with minimal / no helpful modifiers allowed. This allows the game to cater to all playstyles and moods without specific modifiers to gameplay built into the baseline difficulties as before. This is just a start and I’ll likely be expanding both green and red modifiers with fun new options in the future

LIMITED LOOT SYSTEM

The following Perks now have this feature enabled and scale linearly instead of hyperbolically: Crystal Asteroids, Efficiency, Mega Crit, Performance Bonus

The following Ability Mods now have this feature enabled and scale linearly instead of hyperbolically: Triple Ability, Layered Explosion, Split Ability

The following Weapon Mods now have this feature enabled and scale linearly instead of hyperbolically (+10% per level instead of +10%, +8%, +6% etc. per level) so this is both a nice buff and QOL improvement: Arcane Shot, Arc Shot, Double Shot, Double Tap, Fire Shot, Homing Shot, Ice Shot, Lightning Shot, Poison Shot, Random Shot, Scatter Shot, Split Shot, Square Shot, Targeting Shot, Triple Shot, X Shot

Introducing limited loot- this is a feature that prevents mods that you have maxed out numerically from polluting the loot pool. An example: Double Shot level 1 gives you a 56% chance to fire 2 shots when using the Sniper. Level 2 gives you 100% chance. There is no reason for this mod to show up again. With this change it will no longer show up in reward chests and in the shop (if everyone on your multiplayer team has also maxed out Double Shot)

NEW CONTENT

Added a new stat to the inventory: Block Chance: this is what Bulletproof and Ring Of Deflection use but exposing it as a stat allows me to build a few new cool perks to trigger when blocking and also make building your layers of defense a bit more enjoyable as you can see them all together in the inventory screen

Added new challenge modifier: Starfish Party: a bonus pack of starfish spawn with the other enemies

Added new challenge modifier: Thick Skin: Enemies spawn in with heavy damage reduction that decays over time,

Added new challenge modifier: Burning Ground: Patches of burning ground appear on this island,

Added new challenge modifier: Freezing Ground: Patches of icy ground appear on this island,

Added new relic: Ring Of Potential: Secret chests are 5 times less likely to spawn but are replaced by Legendary chests

Added new perk: Bounty Hunter: Large enemies have a small chance to drop loot when eliminated. (I really love Rare Treasure but barely ever get to see it so this gives the same feeling but in the common loot pool)

Added new perk: Magnify: Area of effect increased (affects all damage sources and is multiplicative with other increases to damage radius)

Added new weapon mod: Knockback Shot: Shots knock enemies back, causing them to take knockback damage

Added Randomizer to the lobby: this allows you to quickly randomize your starting loadout without having to walk around and manually choose loot from the different areas

Added new totem: Upgrade Totem: Costs crystals to upgrade a specific mod or perk. Appears in shops similar to the Enhancement Totem. This has the potential to be very powerful but the goal is to give players a bit more agency over what they want to upgrade (at a greater cost than happening to find that mod or perk in shops) and allow for more min-max builds. The cost is a 20% increase per level compared to that same mod or perk if it was found in a shop

Added new island type: Gauntlet. Clear up to 5 waves of enemies while choosing a stacking challenge and reward modifier for each wave. Choose to end early and take what you have earned so far or push it to the limit and get the best rewards if you can survive- It is a test of attrition so the No Healing modifier is always chosen on the first wave!

Added new weapon: Poison Cannon: Bursts into poison clouds that wear your enemies down over time. Increases to weapon damage also affect the poison cloud damage. Slow fire rate- choose your shots wisely!

GENERAL BALANCE CHANGES

Relic slots increased from 8 to 10

Fire no longer melts ice and ice no longer extinguishes fire. This mechanic was “oh that’s neat” the first time you see it but it just ruined too many builds especially in multiplayer or with a fire / ice randomizer combo

Hot Steam has been reworked to apply a burst of fire damage every time an enemy gets ignited

Lightning stacks now only decay if lightning damage is actually dealt. This means you can “charge up” a tanky enemy with lightning stacks and then it will discharge them when pathing near another enemy

Knockback damage dealt to enemies has been globally increased by 1000%

Doubled the chance for relics to naturally show up in chests / the shop

Secret Chest spawn chance increased from 10% to 15% per island

Slide speed has been increased by approx 10%. This is purely a “game feel” thing I’ve noticed after playtesting heavily the last few days- sliding just felt a bit sluggish and this game is all about that smooth movement. Interested to see if you notice a difference

Air Control (how much your crab is influenced by movement keys while in the air) has been increased by 20%. This is subtle but you should feel a bit more in control of your crab while airborne

Totem spawns have been made more consistent with each island having a specific area where totems can spawn. Multiple can now spawn in a row in that location. This change fixes frustrating cases like where fuse totems could spawn behind you and explode before you noticed them

XL Totems are now 20% more common

Health Totems are now 500% more common (it was too rare before)

Improved enemy spawn variety to reduce the feeling of every island feeling like “a bunch of small crabs / slugs and a few larger enemies”

Elite / Boss islands now use the same island pool as Arena islands for more variety and no more repeated island layouts on the same biome

Resurrecting Enemies difficulty modifier has been removed and Resurrecting is now an enemy buff

Expensive Shops difficulty modifier has been removed (this is what I’ve been balancing the game around for a while so it is on by default now)

The Flawless blessing is now 50% more likely to be chosen over the other blessing types as it is generally more rewarding / fun

Armored Enemies challenge modifier has been removed and instead replaced with an “Armored” enemy buff. The reason here is that as a challenge modifier it was either really not fun (using a weapon like the sniper) or extremely broken (using level 1 of ANY armor perk) with very little in between. As a buff you’ll now be able to make better use of Armor perks (which are still super underrated IMO)

Barrel Rain as a challenge modifier didn’t really feel like it was threatening so barrels now have a 25% larger explosion radius and enemies are less affected by hazard damage while this modifier is active

Landmine Rain landmines now explode much more quickly but deal 50% less damage and also don’t leave behind a damage area anymore. They were in a weird place before where they never really felt threatening but often clogged up the island with AOE bubbles

Barrel Rain and Landmine Rain challenge modifiers spawn half as many destructibles for better performance and to be less spammy

Removed knockback from enemy spikes when the Spike Strikes modifier is on as it was annoying

While rebalancing Ultra Chaos, I found the “all enemies can jump” feature of the difficulty to be more annoying than fun on smaller enemies so it has been moved to be part of the “Athletic Enemies” difficulty modifier (only for large enemies) and new challenge modifier “Jumpy Enemies” (for all enemies) instead

To solve a few edge case issues with the Explosive Enemies modifier it has been changed from “Only explosive enemies spawn” to “Explosive enemies are much more likely to spawn, explode with great force and have greater resistance to hazard damage”

Increased Manual Collection crystal pickup radius by 25%

I added a guaranteed health pedestal to every shop in the previous hotfix but quickly realized that most people were still getting used to the new health system and this likely wasn’t needed as it often made shops have very few damage choices and duplicate health loot. Since there is a guaranteed Regeneration Chest on island 1 and a guaranteed Health Chest after elite islands, I think this is enough consistency for health in a run

Reduced cactus explosion radius by 50% to prevent players taking unfair damage

Random Portals are slightly less common as they were 2.5 times more likely to be spawned compared to other portal types

Rush elimination goals were laughably easy so they have been increased a bit to be more in line with the intended challenge level

Removed Gold and Silver armor from the game- it just felt terrible any time you would get them instead of a legendary / epic mod or perk

Renamed Bronze Armor to just Armor and increased the number of plates it gives from 1 to 2

Removed Medium and Large crystal bundles from the game for the same reason as above and renamed Small Crystal Bundle to Crystal Bundle and increased the payout by 33%

Ice stacks from ice rock damage areas has been reduced by 60% as it was super overtuned

Removed Autoloader to de-bloat the luck loot pool a bit and since Efficiency is a very similar perk but with more utility (can trigger from any damage)

Uppercut has been removed from the game temporarily. It will be re-added in a revamped state with a fist that hits enemies in a future update

Aerial Shot has been removed as it was just quite invisible and boring. I might rework it to give bonus damage based on your height so actually playing differently would make it work better which is much more interesting

Light Shot has been removed from the game and has been replaced with a Greed relic: Trigger Ring: Fire rate increased by 250% but weapon damage reduced by 90%

Accelerating Ability has been removed from the game

Sonic Boom is now a weapon mod instead of a perk

Enhancement Totem chance to explode on use increased from 50% to 75% (there is more planned to make this feel better in the future but currently they felt a bit too easy to spam enhancements on a single mod with no increases in cost- a lot of power for a single totem)

Booming enhancement reduced from 200% to 100% (as it is multiplicative with Magnify and was due a tweak anyhow as it was very strong)

Efficiency is now a weapon mod called Efficient Shot instead of a perk

Icebreaker is now a relic instead of a perk

Lingering Fumes is now a relic instead of a perk

High Roller is now a relic instead of a perk (33% chance for 2 extra chests to spawn, 33% chance for no extra chests to spawn, 33% chance for no chests to spawn at all when clearing islands)

Split Shot is now Legendary instead of Epic and the trigger chance has been increased by 20%