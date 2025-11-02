New update v1.50 is here!
This version introduces new CNC control features and important fixes improving usability and accuracy.
🆕 Added
Rapid Move (Space key) – quickly reposition the tool.
G10 Offset Setting Command – set and adjust work offsets directly from G-code.
🛠️ Fixed
Ball-nose tool name now displays correctly.
Tool tooltips now update properly when language changes.
Issue where tool change was sometimes unavailable.
CNC tool auto-change now functions correctly again.
Changed files in this update