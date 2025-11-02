 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20636514 Edited 2 November 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New update v1.50 is here!
This version introduces new CNC control features and important fixes improving usability and accuracy.

🆕 Added

  • Rapid Move (Space key) – quickly reposition the tool.

  • G10 Offset Setting Command – set and adjust work offsets directly from G-code.

🛠️ Fixed

  • Ball-nose tool name now displays correctly.

  • Tool tooltips now update properly when language changes.

  • Issue where tool change was sometimes unavailable.

  • CNC tool auto-change now functions correctly again.

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
