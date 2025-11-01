 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20636363 Edited 2 November 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new post-launch patch focused on improving gameplay stability and fixing progression-breaking issues. Here’s what’s been addressed in this update:

  • Issue in the shed preventing players from picking up the fuel canister — fixed

  • Several invisible walls that blocked progress — fixed

  • Radio audio continuing to play while the game was paused — fixed

  • Ability to open the phone while using the PC — fixed

  • All achievements not unlocking properly — fixed

  • Additional incorrect voice/text lines — fixed

Thank you all so much for your continued support and feedback since release.
We will continue releasing updates to improve the game until it’s the best experience it can be. ❤️

If you run into new issues, please report them through our Discord server — it helps us track and fix problems faster.

