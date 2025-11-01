Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new post-launch patch focused on improving gameplay stability and fixing progression-breaking issues. Here’s what’s been addressed in this update:

Issue in the shed preventing players from picking up the fuel canister — fixed

Several invisible walls that blocked progress — fixed

Radio audio continuing to play while the game was paused — fixed

Ability to open the phone while using the PC — fixed

All achievements not unlocking properly — fixed

Additional incorrect voice/text lines — fixed

Thank you all so much for your continued support and feedback since release.

We will continue releasing updates to improve the game until it’s the best experience it can be. ❤️

If you run into new issues, please report them through our Discord server — it helps us track and fix problems faster.