Hey everyone!

One day I woke up and decided i wanted to update Brawlberry so here we are!

In this update you can try out the new spicy upgrade flavour, hunt achievements and try out the new random leaf of power!

Additions:

Spicy upgrade flavour with 8 new upgrades

Random leaf of power, which completely randomizes boss attacks

Achievements!

Changes:

Made leaf of pain less punishing

Fixes:

Fixed middle upgrade being grayed out in upgrade selection

See you in another 10 million years!