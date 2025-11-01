Hey everyone!
One day I woke up and decided i wanted to update Brawlberry so here we are!
In this update you can try out the new spicy upgrade flavour, hunt achievements and try out the new random leaf of power!
Additions:
Spicy upgrade flavour with 8 new upgrades
Random leaf of power, which completely randomizes boss attacks
Achievements!
Changes:
Made leaf of pain less punishing
Fixes:
Fixed middle upgrade being grayed out in upgrade selection
See you in another 10 million years!
