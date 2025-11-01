 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20636267 Edited 1 November 2025 – 23:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix:
We’ve just released a patch that fixes the Troublemakers mission bug.
We apologize for the inconvenience this issue may have caused.
Simply restart the game to apply the update.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2774041
  • Loading history…
