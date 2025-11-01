 Skip to content
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20636257 Edited 1 November 2025 – 22:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The 0.86.0 update is now available. This version expands the ecosystem of Kings Origin like never before, reinforcing the fantasy of creating, evolving, and shaping your dungeon from the ground up.

Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

Both the new units and the new rooms open up a huge range of strategies, and together with improvements to the lineage system, skills, and storage, the game becomes much deeper… and much crazier (in the good way).

In the coming days, I will fix issues and make small improvements based on your feedback.

In the meantime, I’ll be reading your comments and suggestions both on the Kings Origin Steam community forums and in the official Discord server (everyone is welcome to join!).

That’s all for now. I hope you enjoy the new update!
— The Development Team

📋 Patch Notes –

🔹 New Features

  • +70 new relics (basic and event). - #305

  • +40 new units (basic and evolutions). - #304

  • New revamped, semi-linear and rebalanced lineage system. - ds#60

  • New "Camp" journey added (the previous one has been renamed "Throne"). - #298

  • The new “Camp” journey allows you to perform the Agoge and hire/dismiss adventurers. - #301

  • +15 new starting units and +20 new starting abilities. - #300

  • The skill system now differentiates between active and passive skills; they also have ranks and evolutions. - #297

  • Beta support for Traditional Chinese, Korean, Russian, Italian, German, and French. - #296

  • Maps and difficulties now include icons with information defining their style and challenge. - #293

  • Unit marker added for creating other units in the recruitment selection. - #292

  • Hovering over units in the dungeon now displays health, mana, and their next ability. - #291

  • New larger pop-up text system. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

  • Button added to change dungeon speed to x2 / x3. - #289

  • New animated Discord server icon. - ds#57 – 📢 Thanks @kao_ri_san



🔹 Fixes

  • A unit would disappear when replaced by another in a room. - ds#65 – 📢 Thanks @systemid0x00

  • Room-swapping option now works correctly. - #303

  • Status effects are now properly cleared at the end of each battle. - #302

  • Forced expansions no longer delete rooms. - ds#63

  • The game could freeze when unlocking certain lineage units. - ds#62

  • Expansions are now enforced even without entering the dungeon. - ds#59 – 📢 Thanks @richar4800

  • Units now follow the path correctly. - ds#59 – 📢 Thanks @richar4800

  • Leaderboard now displays the global position correctly. - ds#56 – 📢 Thanks @panfuricus

  • Unit selection in the selector now correctly highlights the chosen unit. - ds#58

  • Dungeon/Path button now responds on the first click. - ds#40 – 📢 Thanks @systemid0x00

  • Units attacking in groups would move forward and not return. Fixed. - ds#51 – 📢 Thanks @pincho3202

  • An enemy was dealing absurd damage to the Lord. - ds#53 – 📢 Thanks @pincho3202

  • Infinite battles at D+20 / D+21 (Critical). - ds#48

  • Lineage text would grow infinitely in its panel. - ds#47 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

  • Dungeon would break when expanding with expansion relics. - ds#50 – 📢 Thanks @kao_ri_san

  • After a boss, an infinite wave would no longer start. - #290



🔹 Improvements

  • Reliquary improved, now stackable and more organized. - ds#66

  • Storage improved, now stackable and more organized. - ds#65

  • Room displays attribute boosts provided by the room or abilities. - #295

  • Progressive start for new players rebalanced. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

  • Infinite waves are now triggered manually via button. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

  • Unit cost calculation rebalanced based on difficulty. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

  • Auto-balancing of units and their main abilities. - #294



🔹 Removals

  • Removed the old lineage system. - #299


Roadmap

Changed files in this update

