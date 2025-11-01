Hello everyone!

The 0.86.0 update is now available. This version expands the ecosystem of Kings Origin like never before, reinforcing the fantasy of creating, evolving, and shaping your dungeon from the ground up.

Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

Both the new units and the new rooms open up a huge range of strategies, and together with improvements to the lineage system, skills, and storage, the game becomes much deeper… and much crazier (in the good way).

In the coming days, I will fix issues and make small improvements based on your feedback.

In the meantime, I’ll be reading your comments and suggestions both on the Kings Origin Steam community forums and in the official Discord server (everyone is welcome to join!).

That’s all for now. I hope you enjoy the new update!

— The Development Team

📋 Patch Notes –

🔹 New Features

+70 new relics (basic and event). - #305

+40 new units (basic and evolutions). - #304

New revamped, semi-linear and rebalanced lineage system. - ds#60

New "Camp" journey added (the previous one has been renamed "Throne"). - #298

The new “Camp” journey allows you to perform the Agoge and hire/dismiss adventurers. - #301

+15 new starting units and +20 new starting abilities. - #300

The skill system now differentiates between active and passive skills; they also have ranks and evolutions. - #297

Beta support for Traditional Chinese, Korean, Russian, Italian, German, and French. - #296

Maps and difficulties now include icons with information defining their style and challenge. - #293

Unit marker added for creating other units in the recruitment selection. - #292

Hovering over units in the dungeon now displays health, mana, and their next ability. - #291

New larger pop-up text system. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

Button added to change dungeon speed to x2 / x3. - #289

New animated Discord server icon. - ds#57 – 📢 Thanks @kao_ri_san









🔹 Fixes

A unit would disappear when replaced by another in a room. - ds#65 – 📢 Thanks @systemid0x00

Room-swapping option now works correctly. - #303

Status effects are now properly cleared at the end of each battle. - #302

Forced expansions no longer delete rooms. - ds#63

The game could freeze when unlocking certain lineage units. - ds#62

Expansions are now enforced even without entering the dungeon. - ds#59 – 📢 Thanks @richar4800

Units now follow the path correctly. - ds#59 – 📢 Thanks @richar4800

Leaderboard now displays the global position correctly. - ds#56 – 📢 Thanks @panfuricus

Unit selection in the selector now correctly highlights the chosen unit. - ds#58

Dungeon/Path button now responds on the first click. - ds#40 – 📢 Thanks @systemid0x00

Units attacking in groups would move forward and not return. Fixed. - ds#51 – 📢 Thanks @pincho3202

An enemy was dealing absurd damage to the Lord. - ds#53 – 📢 Thanks @pincho3202

Infinite battles at D+20 / D+21 (Critical). - ds#48

Lineage text would grow infinitely in its panel. - ds#47 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

Dungeon would break when expanding with expansion relics. - ds#50 – 📢 Thanks @kao_ri_san

After a boss, an infinite wave would no longer start. - #290









🔹 Improvements

Reliquary improved, now stackable and more organized. - ds#66

Storage improved, now stackable and more organized. - ds#65

Room displays attribute boosts provided by the room or abilities. - #295

Progressive start for new players rebalanced. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

Infinite waves are now triggered manually via button. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

Unit cost calculation rebalanced based on difficulty. - ds#46 – 📢 Thanks @artmato

Auto-balancing of units and their main abilities. - #294









🔹 Removals

Removed the old lineage system. - #299





