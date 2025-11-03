Fixes
Fixed a bug that could block progression after treating extra patients in Ward 2.
Fixed a bug that prevented NPC dialogue from triggering correctly in key story moments.
Fixed a bug that caused the gramophone to start/stop when closing the Diagnostics Catalogue.
Fixed a bug where pressing (B) on Steam Deck could close both the catalogue and patient file.
Fixed a bug that prevented closing patient files in certain save states.
Fixed a bug where prestige values did not update correctly after release.
Fixed a progression issue in Ward 1 where prestige stayed maxed with no way forward.
Fixed a bug with the typewriter sound setting not saving properly.
Fixed a bug where undiagnosed patients appeared late and blocked treatment.
Fixed incorrect log entries in end-of-day summaries.
Fixed a bug that allowed shop cards to be clicked before they were visible.
Fixed a bug where the gramophone would not appear after purchase.
Fixed a bug that caused evidence items to appear in random briefcase locations.
Fixed a bug that prevented cards from being removed after use.
Fixed a bug that blocked release after completing the murder mystery.
Fixed a bug that prevented picking up files after dropping them twice.
Fixed incorrect boiler room variables.
Fixed a bug where card removal didn't trigger correctly in some wards.
Fixed a bug with lingering effects from certain card interactions.
Fixed memory leaks when changing rooms.
Fixed inconsistent UI feedback after long sessions.
Improvements
Increased delay for interaction lockouts during card effects to avoid premature input.
Improved shop drag-and-drop behavior to prevent accidental purchases.
Adjusted treatment card hand position for better visibility.
Lights now retain their correct state across room transitions.
Added internal safeguards for logs, effects, and room transitions.
Moved card removal to ward start for better consistency.
Localization
Updated localizations for:
Simplified Chinese
French
Russian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Brazilian Portuguese
Spanish (EU)
*Some translations may still contain missing text or layout issues.
Known Issues
Diagnostics catalogue can be unwieldy with Steam Deck controls.
Some UI elements may appear blurry on very high-resolution displays.
Thank You
Thanks for all your reports and log files — we're continuing to monitor feedback and fix the last blockers before release. If you spot something odd, let us know on the Steam forums or Discord.
Changed files in this update