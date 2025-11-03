Fixed a bug that could block progression after treating extra patients in Ward 2.

Fixed a bug that prevented NPC dialogue from triggering correctly in key story moments.

Fixed a bug that caused the gramophone to start/stop when closing the Diagnostics Catalogue.

Fixed a bug where pressing (B) on Steam Deck could close both the catalogue and patient file.

Fixed a bug that prevented closing patient files in certain save states.

Fixed a bug where prestige values did not update correctly after release.

Fixed a progression issue in Ward 1 where prestige stayed maxed with no way forward.

Fixed a bug with the typewriter sound setting not saving properly.

Fixed a bug where undiagnosed patients appeared late and blocked treatment.

Fixed incorrect log entries in end-of-day summaries.

Fixed a bug that allowed shop cards to be clicked before they were visible.

Fixed a bug where the gramophone would not appear after purchase.

Fixed a bug that caused evidence items to appear in random briefcase locations.

Fixed a bug that prevented cards from being removed after use.

Fixed a bug that blocked release after completing the murder mystery.

Fixed a bug that prevented picking up files after dropping them twice.

Fixed incorrect boiler room variables.

Fixed a bug where card removal didn't trigger correctly in some wards.

Fixed a bug with lingering effects from certain card interactions.

Fixed memory leaks when changing rooms.