• Sound settings - ability to reduce sound volume by different groups such as environment, music, UI etc. (we still might have missed some sound effects, as there are so many)

• Can adjust other player's mic volume (however there may be some bugs with this feature we will address in coming patches)

• Reduced intro video and loading screen volume level

• Decreased the amount the gas mask overlay takes up the screen - the biggest factor is your FOV value and screen resolution (we intend on adding a toggle in the next patch for completely hiding the gas mask overlay)

• Adjusted in-game mic distance, as well as, made it so AI can again hear you speaking

