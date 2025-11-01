This update brings together months of system changes that have been building toward this moment. Previously, the ship designer capped you at four weapons of the same type. That restriction is now completely gone.

As you level up, you can now equip as many of any slot type as you want. Go wild with 15 drone bays, 15 lasers, or even 15 vortex arrays if you feel like testing the limits.

This update is definitely going to cause some performance issues. I’ve already started optimizing the biggest offenders, but more work will be needed. If you notice heavy framerate drops when stacking weapons, please report it on the Steam Community or Discord.

Full patch notes are below. Enjoy and good luck!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Removed the limit that restricted ships to a maximum of 4 slots of the same type.

• The HUD ship bar now expands with additional slots and has been shrunk down slightly.

• Equipment panel slot layout now adjusts dynamically depending on slot counts.

• Pulled orbiting drones into a much tighter range to accommodate many more drones.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Leech seeds now follow the Particle Quality setting with their spawn amounts.

• Equipment slots now animate slightly when you select an item of the same type.

• Players can no longer skip the tutorial on their first player.

Performance

• Removed hit effect from flamethrower-style weapons to reduce latency.

• Improved lookup time when pulling objects from the object pool.

• Fixed multiple memory leaks when firing projectile weapons.

• Fixed memory leak from sensor arrow string conversions.

• Fixed memory leak from settings retrieval.

• Leech seeds now have limits on how many can spawn per enemy.

• Reduced needless instantiation of objects by HUD ship bar.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed bug where player drones would still take damage from non-PDL weapons.

• Fixed enemy drones sharing parent immunity when hit by projectiles.

• Fixed bug where Hull Leech buff would repair twice as much as intended.

• Early access pop-up no longer shows in demo.

• Fixed binding display on pause menu for lower resolutions.

• Fixed bug where dragged equipment would sometimes snap to a further away slot.

• Fixed bug activatable selection could be deselected entirely.