I'm back! I've had a pretty intense and busy couple months since the August update with my personal and family life. But I'm back at it. Luckily Lothsahn was still hacking away a bit on multiplayer while I was out, so that is still in the works.
My energy is being redirected at Final Factory now that stuff in my life has stabilized. I have one big content update planned and multiplayer planned as we head towards 1.0. Today we have a small but important patch that fixed a major performance issue.
0.2.0.104 Patch Notes
Fixed an issue in the VFX graph for antimatter nexus that was causing massive memory allocations on the GPU, which was responsible for stuttering and fps drops even on maps with only a few spawned.
Updated Unity version (6000.0.58) to fix a security vulnerability affecting Unity engine games
