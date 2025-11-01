Hi engineers,

I'm back! I've had a pretty intense and busy couple months since the August update with my personal and family life. But I'm back at it. Luckily Lothsahn was still hacking away a bit on multiplayer while I was out, so that is still in the works.

My energy is being redirected at Final Factory now that stuff in my life has stabilized. I have one big content update planned and multiplayer planned as we head towards 1.0. Today we have a small but important patch that fixed a major performance issue.

See you all in the factory!

/Slims

0.2.0.104 Patch Notes