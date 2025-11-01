 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20635751
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay
- Fixed fatal error on load into GreendaleDay map.
- Rebuilt lighting and corrected LODs.
- Various map fixes and adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows English 6 Seasons And A Game Content Depot 1460831
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam DeckEnglish Depot 1460832
  • Loading history…
