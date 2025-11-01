Hey everyone!

Thanks for your patience over the past week! We had to roll back our last update due to some issues with Race Track Groups. But the good news is we’ve not only fixed the problems, we’ve also made this feature even better!

Race Track Groups Update

You can now create and view your own Race Track Groups, plus we’ve added 4 built-in groups to help you organize your tracks more easily:

All Tracks – Shows every track you have

Custom Tracks – Only includes custom tracks you’ve installed

Recently Played

Most Played

⏱️ Constant Respawn Time!

One of the most requested features is here: constant respawn time!

From now on, no matter how far your vehicle has to travel, respawning will take no more than 2 seconds.

Other Improvements & Known Issues

We’ve improved the Otto Bot dragging animation (still not done yet!)

The rope attached to the vehicle is currently invisible. We’re aware of it and working on a fix.

Coming Soon

Localization is on the way! We’ve received translations in 15 languages and will be adding localization support soon. When it’s live, we’d love your feedback on how things look in your language.

Original Soundtrack approved! Valve has greenlit our OST, and we’re getting ready to release it in the coming weeks.

We’ll be updating our tk2.nolt.io roadmap with more info on upcoming features. Right now, we’re focused on essential fixes and quality-of-life improvements, but don’t worry, some big and exciting updates are on the way as well! 😊

Thanks again for all your support!