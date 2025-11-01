 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20635706 Edited 1 November 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Good news everyone! ✨

Shortly after initial release, a huge bug was discovered in saving and restoring your game in lil' Henry and Penny's Big Adventure Pack. A patch was released that temporarily removed that feature.

Well now, after many grueling hours in the lab, our engineers have fixed the issue! Saving and restoring is FULLY IMPLEMENTED in the Big Adventure Pack. No more will you have to sweat losing your progress with lil' Henry and Penny during their adventures.

Thank you and happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4006321
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 4006322
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 4006323
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link