✨ Good news everyone! ✨

Shortly after initial release, a huge bug was discovered in saving and restoring your game in lil' Henry and Penny's Big Adventure Pack. A patch was released that temporarily removed that feature.

Well now, after many grueling hours in the lab, our engineers have fixed the issue! Saving and restoring is FULLY IMPLEMENTED in the Big Adventure Pack. No more will you have to sweat losing your progress with lil' Henry and Penny during their adventures.

Thank you and happy gaming!