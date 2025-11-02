CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC

v1.4.1 Build 7126 - 11/1/25

Thank you to everyone who has already checked out our big new Halloween update and provided helpful feedback! Today we've released a small hotfix patch with a few quick fixes.



We are continuing to look at all reports closely and investigating other issues, and will provide another fix and improvement patch next week.



TODAY'S BUG FIXES:

Fixed the Space Madness chapter suddenly being inaccessible,

In Classic Mode, fixed the chapter headers on the Chapter Select Screen sometimes being mismatched,

Fixed the background/environment art having its position shifted unintentionally on Summer Slaycation and Space Madness

We'll have more soon. Thanks again for playing!