CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC
v1.4.1 Build 7126 - 11/1/25
Thank you to everyone who has already checked out our big new Halloween update and provided helpful feedback! Today we've released a small hotfix patch with a few quick fixes.
We are continuing to look at all reports closely and investigating other issues, and will provide another fix and improvement patch next week.
TODAY'S BUG FIXES:
Fixed the Space Madness chapter suddenly being inaccessible,
In Classic Mode, fixed the chapter headers on the Chapter Select Screen sometimes being mismatched,
Fixed the background/environment art having its position shifted unintentionally on Summer Slaycation and Space Madness
We'll have more soon. Thanks again for playing!
