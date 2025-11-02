 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20635640
Update notes via Steam Community

CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC
v1.4.1 Build 7126 - 11/1/25

Thank you to everyone who has already checked out our big new Halloween update and provided helpful feedback! Today we've released a small hotfix patch with a few quick fixes.

We are continuing to look at all reports closely and investigating other issues, and will provide another fix and improvement patch next week.

TODAY'S BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed the Space Madness chapter suddenly being inaccessible,

  • In Classic Mode, fixed the chapter headers on the Chapter Select Screen sometimes being mismatched,

  • Fixed the background/environment art having its position shifted unintentionally on Summer Slaycation and Space Madness

We'll have more soon. Thanks again for playing!

Changed files in this update

