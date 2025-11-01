Hey Club Members,

Hope you had a nice Halloween! There’s been a lot happening on our end this month, so let’s get into it.

Game Updates

With today’s update (1.5.0), we’ve just added the new side story “Recollections of the Great Hero.” This one’s a little different, so we’re really excited to hear what you think! Also worth noting: this is the last piece of new content before I Wanna Be A Game Dev! - Expansion comes out on December 19th.

Community

We’re currently holding a fanart event about what Halloween costumes the IWBAGD cast would wear! While this was originally meant to end tomorrow, we're **extending it to November 9th**, so make sure to get your submissions in!

The Future

Now that Update 1.5.0 is out, the DLC is now our only major area of focus. A lot’s been coming together with it lately, so we hope you’ll look forward to what’s coming!