1 November 2025 Build 20635609 Edited 1 November 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New features

    • Wavebursts are now more accessible and can be executed with a controller: when running on a platform, aim your burst under the platform forward to waveburst. Do it multiple times to gain more speed.

    • Steam cloud support: your progress can now be shared across multiple devices

    • More keyboards options for the lazy: turn around on platforms using arrows, commit suicide to return at nearest checkpoint using F and press V to restart at level 1

  • Improvements

    • Improved shrink worm visuals in endless mode

    • Greatly improved leaderboard load times

    • Worm in endless mode will now follow its path and stop unfairly lunge at player

    • Endless mode bonus will no longer feature shield restoration when all players have 4 shields

    • Fireballs cooldown now starts at 4 seconds (before at 2 seconds)

    • Display level name even when toolbar is disabled

    • Added a restart button on endless mode

    • Level buttons in level list are now colored depending on the difficulty level you finished them in

  • Bug fixes

    • Fixed a bug where game speed would change after a tutorial or when exploding a gas cloud

    • Fixed a bug where gaining infinite bursts in endless mode would not refresh bursts

    • Fixed a bug where ghost ropes would still appear when ghost was disabled in settings

    • Fixed a bug where losing a shield during the restore shield animation would trigger a permanent shield artifact on UI

    • Fixed a bug where entering a gas cloud when invincible would add a bubble on the preview ghost

    • Fixed a bug where invincible achievement would not trigger when restarting level 30

