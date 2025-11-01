New features
Wavebursts are now more accessible and can be executed with a controller: when running on a platform, aim your burst under the platform forward to waveburst. Do it multiple times to gain more speed.
Steam cloud support: your progress can now be shared across multiple devices
More keyboards options for the lazy: turn around on platforms using arrows, commit suicide to return at nearest checkpoint using F and press V to restart at level 1
Improvements
Improved shrink worm visuals in endless mode
Greatly improved leaderboard load times
Worm in endless mode will now follow its path and stop unfairly lunge at player
Endless mode bonus will no longer feature shield restoration when all players have 4 shields
Fireballs cooldown now starts at 4 seconds (before at 2 seconds)
Display level name even when toolbar is disabled
Added a restart button on endless mode
Level buttons in level list are now colored depending on the difficulty level you finished them in
Bug fixes
Fixed a bug where game speed would change after a tutorial or when exploding a gas cloud
Fixed a bug where gaining infinite bursts in endless mode would not refresh bursts
Fixed a bug where ghost ropes would still appear when ghost was disabled in settings
Fixed a bug where losing a shield during the restore shield animation would trigger a permanent shield artifact on UI
Fixed a bug where entering a gas cloud when invincible would add a bubble on the preview ghost
Fixed a bug where invincible achievement would not trigger when restarting level 30
This is no cave 1.2.0: Quality of life
