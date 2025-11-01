Patch Notes:

A bug in the final phase has been fixed that could cause confusion for the player when interacting with the phone, potentially skipping essential information needed to complete the game. This issue only occurred if the player kept the zoom active in that area. Now, the interaction and environmental elements are more intuitive, making it easier to understand the final objectives.

A dialogue issue has been resolved where two lines from the main character could overlap, ensuring that text is displayed correctly and sequentially.

These fixes aim to improve the overall experience and prevent unnecessary frustration during gameplay.

I’m still working on the big update for the different game modes, which will be coming very soon.