ADDED - New control tower piece, to prevent spamming the board with cheap pieces

ADDED - New config option to automatically save the game every time you press the end turn button. Enabled by default, but I hope to turn it off once the game is more stable.

ADDED - New config option to disable saving entirely (testing feature)

FIXED - Using a martyr on your own cursed pawn didn't mark it as moved



It was pointed out that it was too easy to fill the board up with cheap pieces, to the point that enemies were unable to spawn anymore.



So to address this, I've created a new piece called the Control Tower. By default, you can place 7 pieces on the board at once. But to increase this, you must build control towers which grant you 7 more slots each (6, including themselves).



You must defend these towers well, because if the enemy takes one, all the pieces that were using it become stranded and cannot move until you rebuild it. Each purchase of a control tower increases their price (and it doesn't come down again if you lose them).



You can also get control towers from cursed pawns, or via the pawn promotion menu. The CPU player is not bound by the same rules though.



This also opens the door for other types of stationary pieces / towers, such as sentry towers and whatnot. Sort of like artillery but only close range and without the limitation of a piece having to be guarded.



Something else interesting that I've found is that despite there not being any code to do so, enemies seem to naturally spawn near your control towers and head straight for them. So protect them well!



I've also added some more intensive saving options, so that if there's a crash, you won't lose much (if any) progress. This is also especially helpful for creating save files that reproduce crashes reliably (so I can fix the issues).