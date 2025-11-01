 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20635514 Edited 1 November 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PButtons v0.7.0 — Release Notes

  • Added a new stage, bringing the total to 36 stages.

  • Fixed a bug in stage 34 that prevented progress from being saved.

  • Fixed a bug in stage 35 that also prevented progress from being saved.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2006371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link