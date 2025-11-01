PButtons v0.7.0 — Release Notes
Added a new stage, bringing the total to 36 stages.
Fixed a bug in stage 34 that prevented progress from being saved.
Fixed a bug in stage 35 that also prevented progress from being saved.
