Sound effect on the vampire's bat swarm has been changed to something easier on the ears and the volume has been reduced

The inferno spell has been altered to make it a little less powerful

Each spell now falls into one of three categories, where more powerful spells will use more mana

Each spell card has also been updated to reflect how much damage they do, if they are an offensive or defensive spell and how much mana the spell uses

The hit boxes on all mobs have been increased to give the player a bigger targeting area

The "previous time" and "previous points" labels on the main menu have been swapped round and are now in the correct order

Bug fix: A bug that caused a spell to use no mana when a blades spell was active has also been fixed

If you encounter any more bugs or have game play suggestions please do not hesitate to let me know. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and allows me to take WitchGhost in a direction the players want it to go in.

Thanks again for playing and stay awesome

Scot @ personalError