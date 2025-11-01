3.3.1 Change log
- Fixed random teleport in ruined realm.
- Removed forge from learnable list this was unintentional
- Fixed level problems
- Fixed problem with not being able to teach a newly distress call. This is learnable at orbit 15
- Added arts to “arts to plat” in reward points. This adds them to the cast art as well
- Random
- Ward
- Blade arts
- Healing Aura
- Reflect
- Sacrifice
- Combine
- Translocate
- House Members
- Kinesis
- Misdirection
- Chaotic Vortex
- Chaos Well
- Rally
- Channel
- Personal Vault
- House arts
- Power Token
- Newly Awakened
Changed files in this update