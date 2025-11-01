3.3.1 Change log

- Fixed random teleport in ruined realm.

- Removed forge from learnable list this was unintentional

- Fixed level problems

- Fixed problem with not being able to teach a newly distress call. This is learnable at orbit 15

- Added arts to “arts to plat” in reward points. This adds them to the cast art as well

- Random

- Ward

- Blade arts

- Healing Aura

- Reflect

- Sacrifice

- Combine

- Translocate

- House Members

- Kinesis

- Misdirection

- Chaotic Vortex

- Chaos Well

- Rally

- Channel

- Personal Vault

- House arts

- Power Token

- Newly Awakened