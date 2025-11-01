 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20635370 Edited 1 November 2025 – 20:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

3.3.1 Change log

- Fixed random teleport in ruined realm.

- Removed forge from learnable list this was unintentional

- Fixed level problems

- Fixed problem with not being able to teach a newly distress call. This is learnable   at  orbit 15

- Added arts to “arts to plat” in reward points. This adds them to the cast art as well

            - Random

            - Ward

            - Blade arts

            - Healing Aura

            - Reflect

            - Sacrifice

            - Combine

            - Translocate

            - House Members

            - Kinesis

            - Misdirection

            - Chaotic Vortex

            - Chaos Well

            - Rally

            - Channel

            - Personal Vault

            - House arts

- Power Token

- Newly Awakened

Changed files in this update

Windows Underlight Player & PTR Builds Depot 980731
