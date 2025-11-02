Update 142-Steam Old Version(Default). Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Animalia Update

Update News

We’ve made several adjustments to improve some remaining issues and implemented additional fixes on the Savanna_D4 map:

New Map – Savanna_D4

A new area has been added to the Savanna_D4 map, significantly expanding exploration possibilities.

Adjustment – Barn Owl

The Barn Owl arrives in the world of Animalia with new adjustments!

Added sounds 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Added attack sounds.

Official Server & Server Panel for Players

We’re launching a new server and starting the test phase of the Server Panel, which will provide enhanced gameplay, improved performance, and new tools for the Animalia Survival Realism Official. Animalia Survival Realism Official - Servidor Multiplayer.

The panel may still experience some instability since it’s under development. Over time, we’ll continue improving and adjusting it. For any questions, the Animalia Realism Official server team will be ready to help.

Next Update:

"The next update will include an adjustment for the crocodile, fixing the issue with the smaller eating and drinking capsule."

Equipe High Brazil Studio - Animalia Survival