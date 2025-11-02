 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20635329
Update notes via Steam Community

basically like fixed some stuff. Most important remvoed the Magic Softlock and the ram eating bug with fullscreen

also removed graphics settings as they seem useless.

Expect more updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 4137031
