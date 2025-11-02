basically like fixed some stuff. Most important remvoed the Magic Softlock and the ram eating bug with fullscreen
also removed graphics settings as they seem useless.
Expect more updates
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
basically like fixed some stuff. Most important remvoed the Magic Softlock and the ram eating bug with fullscreen
also removed graphics settings as they seem useless.
Expect more updates
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update