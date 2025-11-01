The long-awaited day has finally come — we’re thrilled to announce the Full Release of Screeps: Arena!

We’ve been working hard on the game over the past few months. Now we have:

a fully functional ranked mode with rating points earned throughout each season and real Finals (playoff matches) at the end;

an engaging and well-developed crafting, inventory and Fame rewards system with many items;

a convenient test mode for your code that lets you accumulate test opponents and run them all simultaneously;

quality-of-life features such as running series of matches in every mode and tracking their progress in background from any game screen;

a stable, polished client that is much better optimized now and runs snappier even on modest office PCs.

We’re ready for launch and hope you’ll enjoy the game!

Season 1 begins

We’re launching the first official Season 1. It features three completely new arenas with fresh and exciting gameplay challenges. Season 1 will last for three months — until February 1, 2026.

Season Beta Finals

Season Beta has ended. Of course, it didn’t attract a large number of players for obvious reasons, but we’ll still summarize the results, run the Finals matches, and and update this post with the outcomes very soon. Stay tuned!

SEASON BETA FINALS COMING SOON

Changes in version 1.0.0

The default badge can no longer be repainted freely in Preferences. To change your badge or its color, you must always use the crafting system with paints.

We’ve implemented the Steam Achievements system. However, it does not track your past progress — counters will start accumulating from today onward.

The Flag prototype has been moved from the Capture the Flag arena API to the standard common API. A new property, GameObject.controlledBy , has been added to indicate the flag that controls a given object. It should be useful in all arenas in Season 1.

The construction system has been improved: if there are two ConstructionSite objects on the same tile, you can only perform build on the one with the highest construction progress. Executing build on another ConstructionSite on that tile will now return ERR_FULL . Also, creeps can now also attack and destroy ConstructionSite objects.

Added new standard property GameObject.effects . It is now used in the Construct and Control arena, but can be used later in others.

What’s next?

We’re not stopping development here — far from it. We have big plans ahead.

The next update will introduce Trophies — special profile rewards for your seasonal achievements (unlike Steam Achievements that are are not linked to seasons).

After that, we’ll work on Decorations — new types of visual effects to distinguish your creeps from opponents’ ones, crafted with paints in a way similar to Badges.

Then we plan to begin development of custom user-created arenas, and of course, prepare new arenas for future seasons. Arenas from previous seasons won’t disappear forever — we’ll periodically bring them back with small tweaks.