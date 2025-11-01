 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20635297 Edited 1 November 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
● Seasonal Upgrade tree can now be advanced by players that accidentally missed it the first time. Note that the 'Starting currency' upgrades might not give you the appropriate currency after the Season started! (this is a temporary fix only for this Season!)
● In Seasonal game, the pre-unlocked and perma-locked Medal upgrade levels are now deducted from the required amount to unlock the next Medal tree row
● A few bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link