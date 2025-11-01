● Seasonal Upgrade tree can now be advanced by players that accidentally missed it the first time. Note that the 'Starting currency' upgrades might not give you the appropriate currency after the Season started! (this is a temporary fix only for this Season!)
● In Seasonal game, the pre-unlocked and perma-locked Medal upgrade levels are now deducted from the required amount to unlock the next Medal tree row
● A few bug fixes
Tap Ninja v7.1.8 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
