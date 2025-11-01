Map Generation Enhancements
The performance of the procedural map generation has been improved 10-fold.
Interactive Elements
Whisperstones are now better marked as interactive elements.
Inventory Improvements
The chest inventory has been improved (display, transfer between chest and player).
Chests are now saved.
The Quickbar can now be equipped more effectively and is no longer displayed as a separate element.
New System
The Knowledge Echo System has been newly introduced and offers interactive events and experiences.
Changed files in this update