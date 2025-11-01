 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20635291
Update notes via Steam Community

Map Generation Enhancements

  • The performance of the procedural map generation has been improved 10-fold.

Interactive Elements

  • Whisperstones are now better marked as interactive elements.

Inventory Improvements

  • The chest inventory has been improved (display, transfer between chest and player).

  • Chests are now saved.

  • The Quickbar can now be equipped more effectively and is no longer displayed as a separate element.

New System

  • The Knowledge Echo System has been newly introduced and offers interactive events and experiences.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4097981
  • Loading history…
