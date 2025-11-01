Well this is a first time I try a holiday event of sorts. It may not be as grand as big time games, but hope it still fun thing to do. Anyway. For the Thanksgiving month, I holding the Spirit Festival on Kadin the Soul Eater. Thank the spirits for bringing life and order to the world.In the neighborhood you will find a guy with a setup going on. Just talk to him and you be on your way to the festival.Once at the Festival, there is one guy managing an event. Just talk to him, and he will let you know what to do.Beginning difficulty: I have hopefully fixed the issue with spontaneous difficulty. Such as the cow killing you at the start of the game. There was a feature that enemies could be one level higher than you. Well that was enough to make a problem, so I took that out.New Game +: This is a function that will help make the Spirit Festival worth doing. But now when you finish a game, you will be granted New Game +. Allowing you to keep items and levels from one save, to a new game.