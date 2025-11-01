 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20635288 Edited 1 November 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Halloween is over and it's time to put the decorations back in the attic.

This was a small update. Here's a quick rundown of what changes you should expect:
  • Hot Spot now has a working description
  • Added a little effect for the Jackpot and Hot Spot tiles during bonuses
  • Fixed new weapon sprites
  • Added error catching for the Switch tile


I also updated the scoring mechanism. It was improperly rewarding elite kills as a score of 50, instead of 500. The score formula is now correctly applied as:

[(Enemies Defeated * 1500) + (Elites Defeated * 500)] - [(Health Lost * 70) + (Turns Used * 30)]

Maybe now someone can claim my spot at the top of the leaderboards.


That's all I've got for now, but I'll be back with more soon!

- unbreaded

