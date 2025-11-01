This was a small update. Here's a quick rundown of what changes you should expect:
- Hot Spot now has a working description
- Added a little effect for the Jackpot and Hot Spot tiles during bonuses
- Fixed new weapon sprites
- Added error catching for the Switch tile
I also updated the scoring mechanism. It was improperly rewarding elite kills as a score of 50, instead of 500. The score formula is now correctly applied as:
[(Enemies Defeated * 1500) + (Elites Defeated * 500)] - [(Health Lost * 70) + (Turns Used * 30)]
Maybe now someone can claim my spot at the top of the leaderboards.
That's all I've got for now, but I'll be back with more soon!
- unbreaded
Changed files in this update