Hot Spot now has a working description



Added a little effect for the Jackpot and Hot Spot tiles during bonuses



Fixed new weapon sprites



Added error catching for the Switch tile



Halloween is over and it's time to put the decorations back in the attic.This was a small update. Here's a quick rundown of what changes you should expect:I also updated the scoring mechanism. It was improperly rewarding elite kills as a score of 50, instead of 500. The score formula is now correctly applied as:Maybe now someone can claim my spot at the top of the leaderboards.That's all I've got for now, but I'll be back with more soon!- unbreaded