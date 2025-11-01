🌟 DARKZAN ADVENTURE — UPDATE “LEVELS OF LEGENDS”! 🌟

Get ready, heroes! The new update has arrived bringing blood, sweat, XP, and progress! 💪🔥

⚔️ CHARACTER LEVEL SYSTEM

Now each hero grows individually!

Earn experience, level up, and become even stronger!

⭐ Every 5 levels → +1 Max HP

💥 Every 10 levels → +1 Power

⚡ Every 20 levels → +1 Speed

👉 Max Level: 100!

Show everyone who the real legend is!

🕹️ NEW GAME MODES

SOLO MODE: one hero, no allies — just you against the world.

BOSS RUSH: a brutal sequence of epic bosses — defeat them all if you can!

⚙️ SETTINGS & IMPROVEMENTS

Added Gamepad Vibration option 🎮

Added Disable Tutorial option

Windowed Mode fully fixed!

⚖️ HERO BALANCING

Sylvaris 🌿 — Ultimate buffed!

Morr Asir 💀 — Base attack increased!

Grumak 🪓 — Ultimate slightly nerfed.

🧩 FIXES & POLISH

Fixed Sandy getting stuck outside the map (finally!).

Minor bug fixes and performance tweaks .

Small UI improvements for a smoother experience.

💖 SPECIAL THANKS

A massive thank-you to our amazing adventurers:

Nana, Notran, Zroller, Whatzap02, Bielson, Correia, Wister, Jim Lahey, and Lord Damso!

🎉 Stay tuned — more adventures, modes, and events are coming soon!

👉 Level up, crush bosses, and become a legend in Darkzan Adventure! 🌌