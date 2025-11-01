 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20635285 Edited 1 November 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 DARKZAN ADVENTURE — UPDATE “LEVELS OF LEGENDS”! 🌟

Get ready, heroes! The new update has arrived bringing blood, sweat, XP, and progress! 💪🔥

⚔️ CHARACTER LEVEL SYSTEM

Now each hero grows individually!
Earn experience, level up, and become even stronger!

  • ⭐ Every 5 levels → +1 Max HP

  • 💥 Every 10 levels → +1 Power

  • ⚡ Every 20 levels → +1 Speed
    👉 Max Level: 100!
    Show everyone who the real legend is!

🕹️ NEW GAME MODES

  • SOLO MODE: one hero, no allies — just you against the world.

  • BOSS RUSH: a brutal sequence of epic bosses — defeat them all if you can!

⚙️ SETTINGS & IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added Gamepad Vibration option 🎮

  • Added Disable Tutorial option

  • Windowed Mode fully fixed!

⚖️ HERO BALANCING

  • Sylvaris 🌿 — Ultimate buffed!

  • Morr Asir 💀 — Base attack increased!

  • Grumak 🪓 — Ultimate slightly nerfed.

🧩 FIXES & POLISH

  • Fixed Sandy getting stuck outside the map (finally!).

  • Minor bug fixes and performance tweaks.

  • Small UI improvements for a smoother experience.

💖 SPECIAL THANKS

A massive thank-you to our amazing adventurers:
Nana, Notran, Zroller, Whatzap02, Bielson, Correia, Wister, Jim Lahey, and Lord Damso!

🎉 Stay tuned — more adventures, modes, and events are coming soon!
👉 Level up, crush bosses, and become a legend in Darkzan Adventure! 🌌

