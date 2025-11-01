🌟 DARKZAN ADVENTURE — UPDATE “LEVELS OF LEGENDS”! 🌟
Get ready, heroes! The new update has arrived bringing blood, sweat, XP, and progress! 💪🔥
⚔️ CHARACTER LEVEL SYSTEM
Now each hero grows individually!
Earn experience, level up, and become even stronger!
⭐ Every 5 levels → +1 Max HP
💥 Every 10 levels → +1 Power
⚡ Every 20 levels → +1 Speed
👉 Max Level: 100!
Show everyone who the real legend is!
🕹️ NEW GAME MODES
SOLO MODE: one hero, no allies — just you against the world.
BOSS RUSH: a brutal sequence of epic bosses — defeat them all if you can!
⚙️ SETTINGS & IMPROVEMENTS
Added Gamepad Vibration option 🎮
Added Disable Tutorial option
Windowed Mode fully fixed!
⚖️ HERO BALANCING
Sylvaris 🌿 — Ultimate buffed!
Morr Asir 💀 — Base attack increased!
Grumak 🪓 — Ultimate slightly nerfed.
🧩 FIXES & POLISH
Fixed Sandy getting stuck outside the map (finally!).
Minor bug fixes and performance tweaks.
Small UI improvements for a smoother experience.
💖 SPECIAL THANKS
A massive thank-you to our amazing adventurers:
Nana, Notran, Zroller, Whatzap02, Bielson, Correia, Wister, Jim Lahey, and Lord Damso!
🎉 Stay tuned — more adventures, modes, and events are coming soon!
👉 Level up, crush bosses, and become a legend in Darkzan Adventure! 🌌
