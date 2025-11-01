 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20635277 Edited 1 November 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Creatures

Animals

  • Young yield less meat and fur than their adult counterparts

Bug Fixes

  • Babies dropped by burning Progenitors are not on fire

  • Wolf pups born in Wolf Dens crashing the game

  • Babies traveling through Portals when changing levels

  • Burning Tents crash the game

  • Humans dropped on islands disconnected from the mainland, with Miracle Hand, teleport to their destinations when attempting to navigate

  • Miracle Trees appear to be the wrong species when saved and loaded

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link