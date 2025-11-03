Update Notes for Novemer 11
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing! This update contains many stability and performance improvements.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Kenshō Windows 64 Depot 766001
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitShared Install Kenshō macOS Depot 766002
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Kenshō Linux Depot 766003
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Kenshō Windows 32 Depot 766004
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update