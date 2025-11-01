 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20635141 Edited 1 November 2025 – 20:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • Adjusted Skill trigger balance:
    - Requirements for very rare abilities slightly eased
    - General abilities (with few requirements) now have lower priority

  • Troop morale is now properly clamped in all calculations (previously, real morale could be higher or lower than the full/empty UI bar indicated)

  • Rat infestation in camp can no longer occur when supplies are low

  • Rat infestation in camp now ends automatically when no supplies are left

  • Success chance when dealing with rat infestation now depends on the traits Quick/Slow, Attentive/Inattentive, and the Poacher ability (also grants XP)

  • Fitness now has a greater impact on chopping firewood

  • Firewood chopping is now required for one additional month

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an error with escorted soldiers when they were wounded between two positions

  • Fixed an error when using Aimed Shot on a troop with no soldiers left (e.g. if they were already taken out earlier that turn)

  • Prevented cases where movement was still possible during Aimed Shot, causing an error

  • Fixed a rare issue in Search for Fugitive Pilot

  • Fixed a rare issue in Chop Firewood

  • Fixed a rare issue in Listen to Comrades

  • Fixed fire efficiency reduction not resetting after soldiers removed their gas masks

  • Fixed incorrect danger calculation for certain situations (e.g. Sniper)

  • Projects in the trench with danger level 2 or higher now correctly show that soldiers gain XP

  • Tooltips for soldier drag&drop in projects now always appear in the foreground

  • Fixed attribute tooltip text occasionally spilling outside the background frame

  • Various minor bug fixes

  • Typo fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 863501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 863502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link