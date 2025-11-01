Adjusted Skill trigger balance:

- Requirements for very rare abilities slightly eased

- General abilities (with few requirements) now have lower priority

Troop morale is now properly clamped in all calculations (previously, real morale could be higher or lower than the full/empty UI bar indicated)



Rat infestation in camp can no longer occur when supplies are low

Rat infestation in camp now ends automatically when no supplies are left

Success chance when dealing with rat infestation now depends on the traits Quick/Slow, Attentive/Inattentive, and the Poacher ability (also grants XP)

Fitness now has a greater impact on chopping firewood