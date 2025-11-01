Balancing
Adjusted Skill trigger balance:
- Requirements for very rare abilities slightly eased
- General abilities (with few requirements) now have lower priority
Troop morale is now properly clamped in all calculations (previously, real morale could be higher or lower than the full/empty UI bar indicated)
Rat infestation in camp can no longer occur when supplies are low
Rat infestation in camp now ends automatically when no supplies are left
Success chance when dealing with rat infestation now depends on the traits Quick/Slow, Attentive/Inattentive, and the Poacher ability (also grants XP)
Fitness now has a greater impact on chopping firewood
Firewood chopping is now required for one additional month
Bugfixes
Fixed an error with escorted soldiers when they were wounded between two positions
Fixed an error when using Aimed Shot on a troop with no soldiers left (e.g. if they were already taken out earlier that turn)
Prevented cases where movement was still possible during Aimed Shot, causing an error
Fixed a rare issue in Search for Fugitive Pilot
Fixed a rare issue in Chop Firewood
Fixed a rare issue in Listen to Comrades
Fixed fire efficiency reduction not resetting after soldiers removed their gas masks
Fixed incorrect danger calculation for certain situations (e.g. Sniper)
Projects in the trench with danger level 2 or higher now correctly show that soldiers gain XP
Tooltips for soldier drag&drop in projects now always appear in the foreground
Fixed attribute tooltip text occasionally spilling outside the background frame
Various minor bug fixes
Typo fixes
