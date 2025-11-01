 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20635093 Edited 1 November 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed crash of client when user was in group and visibility was changed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2940121
Windows 32-bit Depot 2940122
Linux 64-bit Depot 2940123
Linux 32-bit Depot 2940124
