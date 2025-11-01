Update, Version 20251101
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[Equipment]New Equipment: Earplugs
[Shopping]Random general good vendors now sell Earplugs. (No prefixes)
[Shopping]Random traveling merchants may now sell Earplugs. (No prefixes)
[Shopping]Bob's Grocery now sells Earplugs in both timelines of Queensmouth. (No prefixes)
[Loot]The following enemy types may now drop Earplugs: Businessmen, Dark Alley Gangsters, Random Bandits, Random Researchers, Random Zombies, Random Mercenaries, Katan Outlaws, and Crazied Survivors. (Can have prefixes)
[Skill-Check]When you select a character to do a skill check, characters who are unconscious will be displayed as such so that you can avoid selecting them.
简体中文
【装备】新装备：耳塞 （可能带有词缀）
【购物】随机的杂货商现在会贩卖耳塞。（没有词缀）
【购物】随机的旅行商人现在可能会贩卖耳塞。（没有词缀）
【购物】鲍勃的杂货店现在会在王后镇的两条时间线上都贩卖耳塞。（没有词缀）
【凋落物】以下种类的敌人可能掉落耳塞：打工人、暗巷帮派成员、随机强盗、随机的研究员、随机僵尸、随机雇佣兵、卡坦法外狂徒、发狂的幸存者。（可能带有词缀）
【技能检定】当你选择一个角色进行技能检定时，失去意识的角色会在选择菜单中显示这个状态，从而让你可以避免选择这些角色。
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
