English##########Content################[Equipment]New Equipment: Earplugs[Shopping]Random general good vendors now sell Earplugs. (No prefixes)[Shopping]Random traveling merchants may now sell Earplugs. (No prefixes)[Shopping]Bob's Grocery now sells Earplugs in both timelines of Queensmouth. (No prefixes)[Loot]The following enemy types may now drop Earplugs: Businessmen, Dark Alley Gangsters, Random Bandits, Random Researchers, Random Zombies, Random Mercenaries, Katan Outlaws, and Crazied Survivors. (Can have prefixes)[Skill-Check]When you select a character to do a skill check, characters who are unconscious will be displayed as such so that you can avoid selecting them.简体中文##########Content################【装备】新装备：耳塞 （可能带有词缀）【购物】随机的杂货商现在会贩卖耳塞。（没有词缀）【购物】随机的旅行商人现在可能会贩卖耳塞。（没有词缀）【购物】鲍勃的杂货店现在会在王后镇的两条时间线上都贩卖耳塞。（没有词缀）【凋落物】以下种类的敌人可能掉落耳塞：打工人、暗巷帮派成员、随机强盗、随机的研究员、随机僵尸、随机雇佣兵、卡坦法外狂徒、发狂的幸存者。（可能带有词缀）【技能检定】当你选择一个角色进行技能检定时，失去意识的角色会在选择菜单中显示这个状态，从而让你可以避免选择这些角色。