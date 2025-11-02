Playing 'The Adventure of Ravi 'n' Navi' with an Xbox controller or a compatible equivalent is recommended. But what if you want to play while you're out with your laptop?
For times like those, the game is also playable with a keyboard and mouse! The in-game button prompts will not change, but you can control the game using the following bindings:
Left Stick: W, A, S, D
Right Stick: Mouse Movement
A Button: Space
B Button: Left Alt
X Button: Left Click
Y Button: Right Click
Left Trigger: Left Ctrl
LB: Q
Right Stick Button: Z
Menu Button: Esc