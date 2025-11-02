 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20635008 Edited 2 November 2025 – 14:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Playing 'The Adventure of Ravi 'n' Navi' with an Xbox controller or a compatible equivalent is recommended. But what if you want to play while you're out with your laptop?

For times like those, the game is also playable with a keyboard and mouse! The in-game button prompts will not change, but you can control the game using the following bindings:

  • Left Stick: W, A, S, D

  • Right Stick: Mouse Movement

  • A Button: Space

  • B Button: Left Alt

  • X Button: Left Click

  • Y Button: Right Click

  • Left Trigger: Left Ctrl

  • LB: Q

  • Right Stick Button: Z

  • Menu Button: Esc

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link